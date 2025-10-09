Heated Capitol Clash: NY Reps Mike Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries Spar Over Shutdown, Report Says

The confrontation unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 8, after Lawler — who represents New York's 17th Congressional District— pressed Jeffries about his lack of an endorsement for New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani and criticized Democrats’ handling of the ongoing government shutdown, Politico reported on Thursday, Oct. 9.

The 17th Congressional District consists of all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of Northern Westchester, and portions of southern Dutchess County.

The argument reportedly turned into a shouting match, during which Jeffries, who represents New York's 8th Congressional District in Brooklyn, mocked Lawler’s ties to President Donald Trump, asking him, “Did your boss Donald Trump give you permission?" according to Politico.

Lawler, a two-term Republican, has been promoting a compromise measure to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for one year in a bid to help reopen the government, the outlet reported.

Jeffries, however, dismissed the proposal, telling CNN on Thursday that it was “irrelevant” because it lacked support from House Republican leadership, according to Politico.

"He doesn’t even have the support of the House Republican leadership, who have refused to address the issue of extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits," Jeffries reportedly said.

Following the confrontation between the two opposing representatives on Wednesday, Lawler reposted Politico's article about the shouting match on X, writing, "Hakeem is BIG Mad."

Lawler passed on a run for New York governor earlier this year, instead saying he would focus on winning reelection to his seat in Congress, as Daily Voice reported.

His decision came amid pressure from House Speaker Mike Johnson and President Trump, as his seat is expected to be one of the most competitive in the nation heading into the 2026 midterms, Politico reported.

