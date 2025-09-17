Head-On Crash On Route 202 In Rockland County Sends Multiple To Hospital

The crash happened on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of Route 202 and Lake Road in Montebello, according to the report by The Monsey Scoop.

Emergency crews from Hatzoloh EMS, Ramapo Police, Faist EMS, Rockland Paramedics, and the Tallman Fire Department all rushed to the scene.

Officials told the outlet that the victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

No further details about the crash, including the number of people involved or what caused the collision, were immediately available.

Click here to read the full report from The Monsey Scoop.

