Head-On Crash Kills 25-Year-Old Woman In Hudson Valley

The Ulster County wreck happened at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 1, on State Route 209 in Hurley, according to New York State Police.

A Mercedes-Benz was heading southbound when the driver attempted to legally pass another vehicle in the northbound lane. At the same time, a pickup truck approached heading northbound.

The pickup driver went onto the eastern shoulder in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the Mercedes also swerved into the shoulder, where it collided with the pickup head-on, police said.

Emergency crews had to extricate 25-year-old Sierra Thornton, of Middletown, who became trapped in the wreckage. She was taken to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 47-year-old Middletown woman driving the Mercedes, a 60-year-old Accord man driving the pickup, and his 63-year-old female passenger were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call New York State Police at 845-344-5300, and reference RMS# NY2500814897.

Additional details about Thornton’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

