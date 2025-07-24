Mostly Cloudy 84°

Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley Kills 77-Year-Old Driver, Injures Two Others

A 77-year-old man is dead and two others are injured following a violent head-on collision on a rural Columbia County road.

A stock photo of a shattered windshield.

 Photo Credit: Canva/razerbird
Michael Mashburn
Troopers responded to County Route 19 and White Oak Lane in the town of Livingston for a two-car crash at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

A preliminary investigation found that Noel Brown, of Clinton Corners, was driving his Toyota pickup southbound on County Route 19 when he failed to keep right and crossed into oncoming traffic, according to New York State Police.

Brown’s vehicle slammed head-on into a northbound Subaru driven by a 51-year-old Hudson woman.

Brown was rushed to Northern Dutchess Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The female driver and a passenger in her car were hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Additional details about Brown’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

