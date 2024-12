The Sheriff's Office said Gina F. Intranuovo, age 31, of Swan Lake, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 7, wearing a blue winter coat, black pants, black boots, and a pink purse.

Intranuovo is 5-foot-6, has brown hair and eyes, and is 180 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning Intranuovo's whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 845-794-7100 ext. 1.

All calls will be kept confidential.

