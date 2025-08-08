A Few Clouds 80°

SHARE

Harmful Algae Bloom Shuts Bergen County 'Summertime Jewel'

The presence of harmful algae blooms has closed Darlington County Park in Mahwah, officials said Friday, Aug. 8.

Darlington County Park’s swimming lakes are temporarily closed.

Darlington County Park’s swimming lakes are temporarily closed.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The park, which spans 127 acres and includes a swimming lake, will remain closed through Sunday, Aug. 10, Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III said.

All water and non-water recreational activities will be unavailable during this time, Tedesco said. 

"The County apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding," the county's statement reads.

The Bergen County Parks Department is working diligently to address the issue and reopen the park for water and non-water recreational activities as quickly and safely as possible. Guests who purchased Splash Zone tickets online will be automatically refunded for any affected sessions.

The park is described online as "Bergen County's summertime jewel."

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE