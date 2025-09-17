'Hard No': Westchester County Exec Comes Out Against Indian Point Restart

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, County Executive Ken Jenkins announced his strong opposition to any effort to restart the Buchanan facility, urging the Westchester County Board of Legislators to pass a resolution formally declaring the county’s stance.

"Opening this plant again is a hard no," Jenkins said, adding, "New York State has access to low-cost, environmentally conscious energy alternatives including solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower – we don’t need or want Indian Point Back."

"The health and safety of millions of residents in the Hudson Valley is worth more than any power plant," Jenkins continued.

Jenkins’ statement comes days after Politico reported that Holtec International, the company overseeing Indian Point’s decommissioning, has floated the possibility of reviving the 2,000-megawatt facility. Holtec President Kelly Trice told the outlet that a restart was “possible,” though it would take billions of dollars and the backing of Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump.

Indian Point, which first went online in 1962, closed in April 2021 after decades of controversy over environmental and public safety risks. Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo pushed for the shutdown, citing the plant’s aging infrastructure and its location just 25 miles north of New York City.

Jenkins said those concerns have not gone away. He pointed to recent inspections that uncovered radiological substances in the Hudson River and cesium isotopes in surface soil.

"We have been through this once and we still are feeling the impacts, and we are not doing it again," Jenkins said in his statement on Tuesday, adding, "We absolutely do not support reactivating a facility that continues to pose a threat to our community and our environment."

Under the terms of a 2021 decommissioning agreement, Holtec is prohibited from proposing new nuclear reactors at the Indian Point site without explicit support from the county and state.

The debate over Indian Point’s future is intensifying as New York leaders weigh options for meeting growing energy demand. Nuclear restarts are being pursued elsewhere in the U.S., including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Iowa, while in New York, gas plants have been filling the gap left by Indian Point’s closure, driving up emissions and energy costs.

