Halsey’s Hottest Tour Yet — The Badlands Are Back And Wilder Than Ever

Heartbreak, heat, and Halsey — the "Badlands" are alive again. Ten years after her debut rewired alt-pop, the singer is taking fans back to where it all began, louder and bolder than ever. Pure combustion, the Back to Badlands Tour is tearing through the US and tickets are going fast.

Halsey at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019.

 Photo Credit: Toglenn, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons
Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Vira Mamchur Schwartz

This isn’t a nostalgia trip; it’s a resurrection. Halsey rebuilt her debut world from the ground up, with new visuals, sharper edges, and the same emotional voltage that made her a generation’s antihero. The tour kicked off Oct. 14th and runs deep into 2026, marking a decade since "Badlands" made her a household name. 

This is where you can catch her:

New York tickets were available at $122 at press time, while Philly, Boston, and D.C. shows could still be found at $123, $67, and $97 apiece, respectively.

Born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane in Edison, NJ, the 31-year-old artist has turned vulnerability into spectacle. She’s collected Billboard and American Music Awards, three Grammy nods, and headlines around the world for her fearless storytelling and genre-bending sound. Expect thunderous crowd favorites like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love,” “Castle,” and “Eastside,” plus the deep cuts that first made her dangerous.

So when the lights dim and the bass kicks in, don’t just watch—live it. Get your tickets,  grab your crew, and brace yourself. This isn’t just a concert; it’s the return of the Badlands, and they’ve never looked—or sounded—this wild.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

