'Hairy Man' Sought For Diving Scene Filming In Hudson Valley

A drama series shooting under the working title “Filch” is putting out a call for one very specific kind of talent: a hairy man, willing to jump off a diving board — all in the name of gripping television.

Waldron Casting is seeking a male actor “who is hairy and comfortable jumping off a diving board into a pool.” The role pays $224 for eight hours of work and is set to film Monday, August 4, somewhere in Westchester County.

Photos are required — both headshots and full-body shots in swimwear — along with the usual stats like height, weight, and clothing sizes. Also essential: being over 18, legally able to work, and totally cool with showing off your body for the camera.

Applicants should email their answers to these questions to FILCH@Waldroncasting.com with “Hairy Man” in the subject line.

So if you’ve got the fuzz and the guts, your 15 minutes (and a cannonball) might be just one email away.

