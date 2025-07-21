Gunshots Hit Woman, Occupied Store, Car In NY: Suspect At Large

The incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, July 18, when officers responded to the 300 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie for a report of a shooting. There, they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Saturday, July 19.

Officers immediately gave the victim aid, including applying a department-issued tourniquet. She was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital. She is expected to recover, police said.

As detectives and crime scene technicians investigated, they determined that both an occupied vehicle and an occupied store had also been struck by bullets during the incident. Multiple pieces of evidence were recovered at the scene.

Police have not yet made any arrests and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted confidentially by calling the department’s tip line at (845) 451-7577.

