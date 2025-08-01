Gunshot Suicide Reported Outside Pennsylvania State Police Barracks

Troopers were alerted around 10:20 a.m. after patrons inside the station’s lobby reported a possible shooting in the grassy area at the front of the building, according to the release.

Responding personnel immediately secured the exterior, established a perimeter, and canvassed the grounds. Investigators located an 83-year-old man from Shippensburg lying in front of the station with a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities confirmed the wound was self-inflicted, and no threat to the public exists.

The case remains under investigation by Trooper Darnell Williams.

