Guns Off Streets: Teen Suspect Among 4 Arrested In Late-Night NY Busts, Cops Say

Police in Orange County arrested four people — including a 17-year-old — in two separate gun possession cases, police said. 

One man was arrested after fleeing City of Newburgh police investigating shots fired.

 Photo Credit: City Of Newburgh Police
Ben Crnic
The first incident happened in Newburgh around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when City of Newburgh Police officers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on a 2009 Mercedes-Benz near North Miller Street and South Street, the city's department announced on Monday, Oct. 27.

During the stop, detectives allegedly found a Smith & Wesson semi-automatic firearm inside the vehicle.  

The three occupants — Samuel Oliveira, 21, of Newburgh, Trevor Cook, 21, of Chester, and a 17-year-old juvenile — were each charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, police said.

A few hours later, around 4:18 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, officers stopped another man near City Terrace and Broadway, identified as 43-year-old Leon West of the Town of Newburgh, according to the department.

Officers said they found West carrying a loaded Taurus Millennium G2 .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, and disorderly conduct. 

