Gunman Yells ‘Free Palestine’ Before Opening Fire At Wedding Reception, Killing 1: Police

Hunter Nadeau, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Saturday, Sept. 21, shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, about 40 miles north of Boston, police said. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare.

Police said Sunday they have not found a connection between Nadeau and DeCesare.

Witnesses told reporters the masked gunman burst into the reception around 7 p.m., flipped off the crowd before shouting, “The children are safe” and “Free Palestine.” Then he opened fire, according to the New York Post.

About 100 people were inside when the shooting began, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

Evie O'Rourke, DeCesare's mother, told WCVB that her son died a hero.

"(The shooter) kicked the door open, and Rob just went right for him and protected his family," O'Rourke told the station. "We don't know any more information about it other than they have arrested (the shooter), but boy, is he going to be missed. He's just a great guy."

DeCesare, who lived at Sky Meadow and was dining there with his family, was planning to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding in six weeks, O'Rourke said.

The shooting sparked a massive manhunt across southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts. Authorities said Nadeau is the only suspect.

Nashua Fire Rescue told WMUR that three people were shot, but only DeCesare’s wounds were fatal. Other guests suffered serious injuries, including a broken hand, deep cuts, blunt-force trauma, chest pains, and panic attacks.

The total number of victims remains unclear because some guests drove themselves to hospitals, police said.

Nadeau is expected to face more charges as investigators determine the total number of injuries.

