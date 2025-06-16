Gunman Went To Total Of 4 Lawmakers’ Homes Night Of Double-Fatal Shooting: Feds

Before ambushing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and after wounding State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Vance L. Boelter allegedly drove to the homes of two other elected officials — both of whom he failed to reach, according to a federal complaint unsealed Monday, June 16.

The Justice Department says Boelter, age 57, wore body armor, posed as a police officer, and used a vehicle rigged to resemble a law enforcement SUV early in the morning on Saturday, June 14.

The complaint outlines a chilling sequence: Boelter knocked on the Hoffmans’ door first, shot both of them when they tried to shut him out, then traveled to the other two lawmakers’ homes before finally arriving at the residence of Rep. Hortman.

Officers had already been dispatched to Hortman’s home for a welfare check after the initial shooting. When they arrived, they saw Boelter outside, wearing a police-style vest and standing in front of the door. Moments later, he opened fire — killing both the congresswoman and her husband, according to officials.

A search of Boelter’s SUV revealed five firearms, a large cache of ammunition, and notebooks containing names and addresses of dozens of public figures, including local and federal officials.

Boelter, a former member of Minnesota’s Workforce Development Council, was captured the next evening after a two-day manhunt. He was found crawling in a field outside his hometown of Green Isle, armed and wearing a fake badge.

Boelter now faces federal charges for stalking and murder, on top of earlier state charges filed after his arrest.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the shootings "have shocked the nation and united us in grief."

She added: "These horrific acts of violence will not go unanswered: the Department of Justice will prosecute this suspect to the fullest extent of the law and if convicted deliver severe consequences for his alleged crimes.”

Said FBI Director Kash Patel: “This type of violence is unacceptable, and the FBI stands united with our law enforcement partners to find and hold accountable anyone who commits such despicable acts.

"I commend all the law enforcement officers who worked throughout the weekend to find the defendant and take him into custody.”

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.