Gunman Shot 27-Year-Old Multiple Times At Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

Emergency crews in Ulster County were called to Kingston’s Charter Apartments on Sheehan Court for a shooting at around 5 a.m. Sunday, May 11.

Arriving officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Kingston Police said. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, detectives arrested a suspect, 28-year-old Anthony Harding, Jr., of Kingston. Harding was charged with one count of first-degree assault, a felony.

Investigators did not speculate on a possible motive for the shooting or say whether the two men knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845-943-5729 or email detectives@kingston-ny.gov.

