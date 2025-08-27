New Update: 2 Killed, 17 Injured In Mass Shooting At School In Minneapolis

A suspect is dead, two children were killed and 17 other people and have been injured after an active shooter incident at a Catholic school in Minneapolis.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 a.m. local time Wednesday, Aug. 27 at Annunciation Church and School.

An all-school mass had just gotten underway when the incident happened, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said, calling the incident an "unthinkable tragedy" at a midday news conference.

The two children who were killed, ages 8 and 10, were seated in a pew when they were shot from outside through the windows of the building, said O'Hara.

Of the 17 injured, 14 are children, two of whom are in critical condition.

The suspect died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school parking lot, police said.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol. He was wearing black clothing with cargo-type pants.

The suspect was later identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman of nearby Richfield, Minnesota, by NBC affiliate KARE-TV. The station is reporting that Westman's mother worked at Annunciation School "in some capacity."

Students had just returned for classes on Monday, Aug. 25, following summer break.

At the scene, police were seen escorting parents and children into the school’s basement for safety.

A resident in the area told KARE-TV that the gunfire sounded like it came from a semi-automatic weapon and lasted several minutes. The man said he heard at least 30 and possibly as many as 50 rounds fired.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

