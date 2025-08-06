Suspect Kills Himself After Firing On Police During Hourslong Standoff In NY: Cops

Police responded to a Cohoes residence on Remsen Street for a domestic dispute early Wednesday, Aug. 6, according to New York State Police.

Following an hourslong standoff, the male suspect fired two rounds at a trooper's shield at around 7: 40 a.m. and the trooper returned fire, police said.

A short time later, the man fatally shot himself inside the home, according to Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler.

No officers were injured, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, police said. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else inside the home was injured.

“We’re grateful for the efforts of our PD and the assistance from Troy PD and the New York State Police, and thankful none of them were hurt,” Keeler said.

Additional information was expected to be released at a press conference later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

