Guests Revealed For Jimmy Kimmel's First Show After Suspension

On his Tuesday, Sept. 23 show, Kimmel will welcome actor Glen Powell and singer Sarah McLachlan as "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returns to its 11:35 p.m. slot following a suspension tied to controversy over Kimmel’s comments after the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Powell will be promoting his new Hulu series "Chad Powers," which premieres on Sept. 30, 2025.

McLachlan was the musical guest; her appearance followed public support for Kimmel, including canceling a performance at the Disney premiere of the "Lilith Fair" documentary "Building a Mystery" in solidarity with what she called Kimmel’s free speech.

Hours before airtime, Kimmel broke his silence on Instagram with a black-and-white photo alongside the late television legend Norman Lear and the caption, “Missing this guy today.”

The post marked his first public comment since ABC suspended the show last week and drew roughly forty five thousand likes within an hour.

Disney said Monday, Sept. 22, it would restore the show after “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” the company said.

ABC initially pulled the show “indefinitely” on Wednesday, Sept. 17 after major station owner Nexstar said it would preempt Kimmel “for the foreseeable future,” following his Monday, Sept. 15 monologue about Donald Trump and the killing of Kirk.

Not all viewers will see his first night back. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar say they will continue to preempt "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on their ABC stations for now and fill the slot with news.

Kimmel’s return monologue is widely expected to address the suspension, the uproar over his Kirk remarks, and allegations of political pressure, while also nodding to affiliates that refused to carry the broadcast.

Whether he leaned contrite, defiant, or both, his quiet tribute to Lear hinted at a show mindful of television’s long history of tackling controversy head-on.

Kimmel, 57, has hosted and executive produced "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" since 2003, making him the longest-tenured current late-night host in the US. ABC has not detailed any format changes.

