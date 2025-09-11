Guardian To Blame For Teen Having 2 Handguns In NY, Police Say

Kierra Allen, 37, of Watervliet, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 10, after police said she failed to adequately supervise the teen, who was allegedly found in possession of two handguns.

The boy was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony. Allen is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

According to investigators, the teen has a criminal history including a 2023 charge for possession and unlawful discharge of a flare gun.

In a statement, the Watervliet Police Department called the repeated involvement of juveniles in serious weapons cases “an alarming trend that threatens the safety of our entire community.”

“Parents and guardians must understand that their responsibility extends beyond basic care to ensure their children do not engage in criminal activity that endangers lives,” the agency said.

