Growing Pickleball Chain Opening First NY Club: Look Inside (Photos)

PickleRage has signed a lease for a 42,000-square-foot indoor pickleball club in downtown New Rochelle, the company announced on Tuesday, July 8. The club at 173 Huguenot Street will be PickleRage's first location in New York.

The year-round facility is expected to open by late November. The club will feature up to 14 indoor courts and host leagues, clinics, tournaments, and community events.

Co-owners Henry Sztul and Brian Snyder will operate the pickleball center.

"New Rochelle has everything we were looking for—location, energy, and community," said Sztul. "We're thrilled to be a part of the city's growth and help introduce more people to this incredible sport."

PickleRage chief operating officer David Smith said the city is a great fit because of its historic charm, parks and recreation focus, and proximity to New York City.

"Its central location, combined with its ongoing growth and investment in recreational opportunities, makes it a perfect match for our mission to make pickleball more accessible across the country," Smith said.

This will be PickleRage's fifth Northeast location. The company also operates two clubs in Maryland and one in Plainfield, New Jersey, along with developing a facility in Middlesex, NJ.

PickleRage said it plans to open more than 500 clubs nationwide by 2030.

