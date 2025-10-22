Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Google’s NYC Offices Hit With Bedbug Infestation: Report

Google’s New York City campus just got hit with the worst kind of bug — and it’s not in the code.

Google's Chelsea campus. Inset: A bed bug nymph.

 Photo Credit: Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Employees at the company’s Chelsea campus at 111 Eighth Avenue were told Sunday, Oct. 19, to stay home after exterminators brought in a sniffer dog that “found credible evidence” of bedbugs, WIRED reports.

Workers were allowed to return Monday, Oct. 20, once treatment was completed, but Google is reportedly conducting further inspections at its other New York campuses out of caution.

Employees were advised to report any suspected sightings or symptoms linked to possible exposure to the facilities team, in an email obtained by WIRED. Staff were also told to contact professional exterminators if they discovered bedbugs at home.

This is not the first time the tech giant’s New York offices have faced such a problem. In 2010, its 9th Avenue location experienced a similar outbreak during a citywide bedbug surge.

Bedbugs are small, reddish-brown insects that feed on human blood, typically at night. They often hide in mattresses, furniture, and cracks in walls or floors, making them difficult to spot.

Yheir bites can cause red, itchy welts on the skin, though some people may not react at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Experts recommend inspecting bedding and furniture regularly, especially when traveling. Washing clothing and sheets in hot water, vacuuming often, and sealing cracks or crevices in the home can help prevent infestations. 

Daily Voice has reached out to Google for comment.

