Good Samaritan Rescues Jet Skier On Frozen NY Canal (Video)

The dramatic rescue unfolded on Thursday, Dec. 26, on Long Island's Poospatuck Creek in Mastic Beach, after a jet skier found himself stuck and sinking in the icy water.

Kayla Masotto, a nearby resident, sprang into action after spotting the man struggling in the freezing canal.

Video shared on Instagram shows Masotto walking out onto the thin ice with her paddleboard to reach the man, whose arms and legs had gone numb from the cold water.

A second good Samaritan joined the effort, throwing a rope from the shore. Together, they pulled the jet skier to safety.

The man, who authorities told News12 was already showing signs of hypothermia, was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The canal had partially frozen over after overnight temperatures dipped into the low 20s.

Addressing the rescue on Instagram, Masotto expressed gratitude for the “overwhelming support” she’s received from the community.

“I’m glad we were able to get him out as quick as possible,” she wrote. “Very thankful for good people in the right place and time.”

Watch video of the rescue below:

