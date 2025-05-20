Partly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

‘Golden Dome’ Space Anti-Missile System Costing Billions Expected To Be Announced By Trump

President Trump is reportedly set to announce the formation of a massive, so-called "Golden Dome" antimissile shield defense system.

President Trump; Space Force General Michael Guetlein.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

President Trump; Space Force General Michael Guetlein.     

 Photo Credit: NASA/The White House/Space Force
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It would integrate ground-based interceptors and satellites to defend against sophisticated threats.

Space Force General Michael Guetlein is expected to lead the project that aims to protect the US against threats from North Korea and elsewhere. He has extensive experience in missile defense and space operations.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that components of the system may incur costs upwards of $831 billion over the next two decades.

A similar program — the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI), nicknamed "Star Wars" — had been proposed by President Ronald Reagan in 1983, but never materialized.

Trump, who has been briefed on several plans for the system by the Defense Department, could make an official announcement about moving forward with it as soon as Tuesday, May 20.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE