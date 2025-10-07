Gold Hits Record High Amid Economic Turmoil: What To Know

Gold futures surpassed $4,000 per ounce for the first time on Tuesday, Oct. 7. Prices have jumped more than 50% in 2025, CNBC reported.

The year is expected to be gold's strongest since 1979, when inflation and geopolitical turmoil drove a similar surge. The US Dollar Index has fallen 10% in 2025, which has pushed central banks and retail investors toward gold.

Ryan McIntyre, a senior managing partner at precious metals investment firm Sprott, said uncertainty in US and global economic conditions is driving the surge.

"Whether that is geopolitical, economic, or now there is the interest rate cycle entering people’s minds," McIntyre told The New York Times.

The ongoing government shutdown is also fueling uncertainty in markets. Economists won't receive crucial federal data, increasing confusion about the economy as the US labor market slumps.

According to the latest ADP data, September's private-sector payrolls fell by 32,000 jobs, the steepest drop in more than two years. The August payroll count was also dramatically revised downward, from a 54,000 gain to a loss of 3,000.

Investors are forecasting two more interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve after September's cut marked the first one since December 2024. The cuts are expected to continue weakening the US dollar, likely further pushing investors toward gold.

Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio is comparing current market conditions to the early 1970s. At the Greenwich Economic Forum in Connecticut on October 7, Dalio advised investors to make gold up to 15% of their portfolios.

Dalio said gold is more reliable in the face of changing geopolitical conditions.

"When you are holding money and you put it in a debt instrument, and when there's such a supply of debt and debt instruments, it's not an effective storehold of wealth," Dalio said.

Goldman Sachs analysts predicted on Monday, Oct. 6, that gold will reach $4,900 per ounce by the end of 2026.

