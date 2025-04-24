Going Broke Scarier Than Death For Many Americans, New Study Says: Here's Why

Allianz Life released its 2025 Annual Retirement Study on Tuesday, April 22. The life insurance provider found that 64% of US adults fear going broke more than death.

That fear cuts across generations but is most common among Gen Xers in their 40s and 50s, with 70% saying they worry about outliving their savings. Millennials followed at 66%, while 61% of baby boomers said they share the same concern.

The biggest financial concerns were inflation, taxes, and Social Security.

"With Americans living longer in retirement and facing risks like market volatility, creating a financial strategy so that your money lasts your lifetime is a daunting task," says Kelly LaVigne, Allianz Life's vice president of consumer insights. "A strong retirement strategy will go beyond a dollar amount in the bank – it will also address how you will create a reliable income stream from your assets."

More than half (54%) of respondents said rising prices contribute to their anxiety about running out of money. Boomers were more likely than millennials or Gen Xers to cite inflation as a factor. Social Security falling short and high taxes were also key concerns, each mentioned by 43% of participants.

Despite these worries, most Americans aren't saving as much for retirement as they'd like.

More than three out of five (62%) said they're unable to set aside enough money, with day-to-day expenses named as the biggest obstacle. Sixty-three percent said basic necessities take priority over saving for the future, followed by credit card debt at 40% and housing costs at 35%.

Few are discussing their fears with financial professionals. Only 23% said they have talked to an advisor about their concern of running out of money – down from 28% last year.

Asian and Asian American respondents were the most likely to have these conversations, with 34% saying they had raised the issue. That's compared to 28% of Black respondents, 25% of Hispanic respondents, and 22% of white respondents.

When asked what might help ease their fears, Americans pointed to increasing retirement savings, cutting back on current spending, and delaying retirement as the top three solutions.

The study surveyed 1,000 adults age 25 and older in January and February, with participants having a household income of at least $50,000 for singles, $75,000 for married couples, or $150,000 in investable assets.

