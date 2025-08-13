Mostly Cloudy 88°

Glass Risk Prompts Recall Of Popular Coffee Brand Sold In 48 States

A staple on many pantry shelves is being pulled from Dollar General stores nationwide after a potential safety hazard was reported by a customer.

8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee.

 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee.     

 Photo Credit: FDA
Dollar General Corporation has announced a recall of three lots of its 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee due to the possible presence of glass. The recall covers products sold and distributed between Wednesday, July 9, and Monday, July 21, at Dollar General locations in 48 states.

The affected coffee can be identified by UPC 876941004069 and the following lot and best-by date codes printed around the neck of the jar:

  • Lot L-5163 — Best By 12/13/2026
  • Lot L-5164 — Best By 12/13/2026
  • Lot L-5165 — Best By 12/14/2026

Ingesting glass fragments may cause injuries including damage to teeth, cuts to the mouth or throat, and intestinal perforation. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

States Affected:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Vermont
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

Customers are advised to discard the product and contact Dollar General for a full refund by calling 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST daily or emailing customercare@dollargeneral.com.

