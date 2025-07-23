Girl, 16, Missing For 2 Days In NY: Police Asking For Help

Danycka Martin was last seen on Monday, July 21, in the area of Haviland Road in Hyde Park, the town's police department said in an announcement on Wednesday, July 23.

She is described as around 5 feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue torn jeans.

Martin has brown eyes and brown hair, police added.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Hyde Park Police Department at 845-229-9340.

