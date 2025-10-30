Girl, 15, Missing From Hudson Valley For Over Week: DA

The Dutchess County District Attorney's Office said Velez was last seen near 99 Thompson St. in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and have issued a missing child alert urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

Velez is described as 15 years old, and officials have not released further details about what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information should call 911, the DA's Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

