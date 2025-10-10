'Ghost Hunters' Jason Hawes Launches Campaign To Save Famed 'Conjuring House'

Hawes launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $1.5 million to buy the home at auction later this month to preserve the Rhode Island property and save it from being sold to developers.

“I have been contacted by past owners, employees, residents, all begging me to step in and try to save this property from being exploited and priced out of the range of the majority of people,” Hawes wrote on the campaign page.

If we don’t step in, there’s a very real chance it will be bought by some whose only goal is to turn it into a money-making machine. This isn’t just another piece of real estate. This house is an important part of paranormal history. It's a place that has drawn all types of investigators. Believers, Non believers, skeptics, debunkers and those that are simply curious from all over the world.

The auction was cancelled in early October, but Hawes said that doesn't mean the fight is over. He still hopes to raise the funds to buy it to keep it from foreclosure and secure its future.

His campaign follows a public plea from Andrea Perron, daughter of the Perron family, whose story inspired "The Conjuring" films. Perron asked fans of the supernatural to help protect the historic home.

“I’m stepping in now for only one reason, because people I care deeply for asked me to,” Hawes wrote. “Lets try to preserve this house and protect its legacy for the paranormal community and for future generations, and to keep it from being priced out of the majority of people's ability.”

“This truly feels like the last chance to save the Conjuring House. If we don’t act now, we may lose it forever ...," he wrote.

The investigator called on fans and paranormal believers to join him in the effort. “I can’t do this alone. To succeed, I'm asking everyone who cares about this property, and about what it represents, to step up and help. This could be historic! Together, we can protect this piece of history and keep it accessible for all who want to walk through its doors.”

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.