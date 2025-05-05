Ghost Gun Shock: 14-Year-Old Caught With Loaded 3D-Printed Firearm In Rockland County Home

The bust happened in Ramapo on Tuesday, April 29, following a five-month investigation into ghost gun activity, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced on Monday, May 5.

During the search, investigators say they recovered a loaded 9mm ghost gun, ammo, and equipment used to build firearms, including two 3D printers, filament, and other gun parts.

Ghost guns are homemade, untraceable weapons made from parts that can be bought online or created with 3D printers. Because they don’t have serial numbers and don’t require background checks, the DA's Office said they are a "constant threat."

The District Attorney’s Drug Task Force led the investigation, with help from the Ramapo Police Department and Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit.

Because of the suspect’s age, the case was sent to the Rockland County Probation Department.

