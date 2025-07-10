'Ghost Gun' Assembly Hub Busted In NY, Loaded Weapons Seized, Police Say

Rhandy Thor, age 56, was arrested on Tuesday, July 8, following a raid on a Cooper Drive residence in New Rochelle on the same day, the New Rochelle Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 10.
Police said the address had been identified as a hub for assembling and distributing non-serialized firearms.
During the search, conducted by NRPD’s Special Investigations Unit and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, investigators recovered a cache of illegal weapons and parts used to build ghost guns, according to the department.
Police said the items seized included:
- One loaded 1911-style ghost gun (.45 caliber pistol);
- One loaded Sig Sauer-style ghost gun (9mm pistol);
- Two non-serialized AR-style lower receivers;
- Five additional ghost gun pistols in various stages of assembly;
- Two high-capacity pistol magazines;
- Roughly 150 rounds of assorted ammunition;
- Assorted firearm fabrication parts.
Thor was taken into custody at the scene and faces the charges of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, manufacture of weapons, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.