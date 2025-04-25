Score Your Seats: The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Is Kicking Off Soon

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the site of the semifinals and the final, will be at the heart of the action, with Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia hosting some of the tournament’s fiercest early battles.

From June 14 to July 13, 2025, 32 clubs from across the globe will go head-to-head in 63 matches spread across iconic venues nationwide. It’s a major leap for the tournament, which launched in 2000 and was held annually with just seven teams each year. Now, it's blowing up into a full-scale 32-team battle and moving to a four-year cycle, just like the FIFA World Cup for national teams.

MetLife will host nine major matches, including the championship final on Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Group stage matchups at the stadium will feature Brazilian juggernaut Palmeiras and European heavyweights FC Porto and Borussia Dortmund, setting the tone for a summer of epic showdowns.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia will host eight matchups, including a quarterfinal on July 4. Fans can expect fireworks with Flamengo, Chelsea, Juventus, and Manchester City—the last club to lift the trophy under the old format—all taking the field.

Top contenders like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea are ready to make a run for the title. But don’t count out South American giants Flamengo and Palmeiras, both known for explosive attacks and die-hard fans.

And get your cameras ready for these legends and rising stars: Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid, Neymar Jr. of Flamengo, and the one and only Lionel Messi of Inter Miami. Inter Miami is one of two U.S. teams in the tournament, alongside the Seattle Sounders.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats for all matches.

With global superstars lighting up the fields in NJ and Philly and the whole world watching, this is a once-in-a-generation soccer party you won’t want to miss.

