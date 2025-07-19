'Germans Should’ve Ended Your Kind': LI Therapist’s Hate-Fueled Message Sparks Outrage

Gineth G. Nelson, who runs Whole Health Counseling in Elmont, Long Island, made the disturbing comment after a Jewish user posted a meme related to Hamas withholding the remains of Israeli hostages, according to Long Island Affair.

In a now-deleted reply, Nelson allegedly wrote: “And how many humans have your people killed? I’m sure it’s more than 28. Germans should’ve ended your kind.”

Nelson, who went by the Instagram handle “GinnySelfissh,” scrubbed her social media accounts as the comment went viral.

Even her professional accounts had been pulled. Her profile on Therapy For Black Girls, which had said she practiced therapy for nearly a decade, treating depression, addiction, anxiety, and trauma, was taken down.

She was previously listed on Psychology Today and ZocDoc, but has since been removed from several directories following public outcry, according to the New York Post.

A spokesperson for Physicians Against Antisemitism said, “Antisemitism has infected the therapy world at alarming rates. This is just one example of many," per a Medium post.

The group urged patients to carefully evaluate providers before seeking care.

Eric Post, Long Island regional director for the American Jewish Committee, called the comment “appalling."

“At a time when Jews in this country face unprecedented levels of antisemitism, incidents like these show we all have to take a zero-tolerance approach toward anti-Jewish hatred," he told the New York Post.

A person claiming to be her assistant later told the New York Post that the account had been “hacked," but they provided no evidence. As of Saturday afternoon, Nelson has made no public comment.

A petition is now circulating, urging the New York State Office of the Professions to revoke Nelson’s license (License # 085393) to practice in the state.

