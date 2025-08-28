George Clooney Pulls Out Of Public Appearances Citing Health Issues

Story Clooney began feeling unwell on Wednesday, Aug. 27, in Italy, and was advised to return home to rest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His absence was keenly felt during the day on Thursday, Aug. 28, at the Venice Film Festival. He missed the official press conference for the Netflix movie Jay Kelly, leaving director Noah Baumbach and cast members Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, and Emily Mortimer to field questions without their leading man.

Festival organizers did not say when Clooney might resume public appearances, or if there was a chance he could attend the Thursday night premiere of the film in Venice.

The unexpected withdrawal paused a high-profile moment for Clooney and the film, which has been among the festival’s most closely watched titles. Though no additional details about the nature of his illness were released, The Hollywood Reporter cited a bad sinus infection.

A marquee figure in film and television for three decades, Clooney broke through on ER before headlining hits like the Ocean’s series.

He won two Academy Awards — Best Supporting Actor for Syriana and Best Picture as a co-producer of Argo — and has collected an array of honors including multiple Golden Globes, the AFI Life Achievement Award, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

The actor-filmmaker has also directed features such as The Ides of March, and The Tender Bar.

Clooney just made his Broadway debut portraying Edward R. Murrow in a stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck, earning a Tony nomination.

Jay Kelly reunites him with an ensemble of heavyweights under Baumbach’s direction and marks another major streaming collaboration. In the film, Clooney plays a world-renowned actor touring Europe with his manager, played by Sandler.

