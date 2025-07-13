Gavin Newsom Rips VP JD Vance For Disneyland Trip: 'The Families You're Tearing Apart Won't'

Vance took a visit to Disneyland on Saturday with his family, where he was met by protesters and a vitriolic tweet from California Gov. Gavin Newsom amid the unprecedented and sweeping deportation of immigrant families across the country.

On July 12, more than 100 protesters were at the gates of the amusement park to heckle Vance and his family, who were enjoying a day out, according to the Orange County Register.

Protesters could be seen on video waving Mexican flags outside the Grand Californian Hotel, where Vance was staying for the weekend with his family.

Newsom also took a jab at the VP, sharing a video on social media of the Vances at Disneyland with a scathing comment.

"Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance," he posted. "The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t."

Newsom's tweet garnered more than 16,000 comments and more than 55,000 likes from users on X.

The message came after hundreds were arrested during an ICE raid in California — including minors — at farms in California.

One person was killed during the raids in California, and several people are unaccounted for, according to a Fox report.

During his trip, @DisneyScoopGuy, who has since gone viral, shot video of Vance and his security detail making their way through the park and enjoying several rides and a meal at 21 Royal at Disneyland.

Vance had a tongue-in-cheek response for Newsom on Sunday, July 13.

"Had a great time, thanks."

