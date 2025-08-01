Mostly Cloudy 71°

Gary Busey Pleads Guilty In NJ Horror Film Convention Groping Case: Report

Actor Gary Busey pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact in connection with a 2022 groping investigation in South Jersey that he initially pleaded not guilty to.

 Photo Credit: TheGaryBusey/X
 Photo Credit: CENTER: https://twitter.com/THEGaryBusey/photo / BACKGROUND: Cherry Hill (NJ) PD
Cecilia Levine
The 81-year-old entered his plea virtually on Thursday, July 31, 6abc reports.

Busey was accused of touching multiple women during photo shoots at the Monster Mania Convention, held at a hotel in Cherry Hill (Camden County).

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three other counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, 6abc says.

During the hearing, Busey's defense attorney asked the court to dismiss the indictment, 6abc reported. That motion was denied by Judge Gwendolyn Blue.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Busey is best known for his role as Buddy Holly in the Academy Award-winning "The Buddy Holly Story." He also appeared in "A Star is Born."

