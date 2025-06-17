‘Gallons Of Gas’: Family Recounts Terror In NJ Arson Attack That Left Mom, Son In ICU

The blaze broke out around 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, at a home on Prospect Street in Perth Amboy, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Perth Amboy Police Chief Larry Cattano said.

Authorities say Gerardo Rosario-Vasquez, 46, broke into the home carrying gallons of gasoline and intentionally set it ablaze. He has since been charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, and home invasion. He remains hospitalized at St. Barnabas in Livingston.

Inside the home were a 49-year-old woman, 25-year-old man, 25-year-old woman, 29-year-old man, and a 2-month-old baby — all from Perth Amboy. All five were hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns.

According to a GoFundMe started by Emeli Baez Rodriguez, the woman’s mother and brother suffered the worst injuries. Both were airlifted to a hospital and are currently in the ICU in critical condition, the fundraiser says.

Her mother reportedly sustained third-degree burns to 20% of her body. Her brother suffered third-degree burns to 35% of his body, including his face, and was placed on a ventilator.

Her sister and brother-in-law were also burned but have since been discharged, Rodriguez wrote. Miraculously, her 2-month-old niece and uncle were not physically harmed.

“This will be covering all medical expenses and all surgeries they will need,” Rodriguez wrote. “Along with psychological help and physical therapy… even if you can’t donate, please keep my family in your prayers.”

As of Tuesday, June 17, the fundraiser had raised more than $3,000. Click here to view the campaign.

No firefighters or police officers were injured in the incident. The fire was extinguished by the Perth Amboy Fire Department with support from the Middlesex County and Perth Amboy Fire Marshal’s Offices.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Pablo Vargas at 732-324-3805 or Detective Kevin Schroeck at 732-745-4054.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.