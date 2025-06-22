Fog 67°

Future Forecast: Here's How Americans Expect Life To Look In 2065

Renting forever. Working less. Living with robots.

A new survey asked 2,000 adults to imagine what life could look like four decades from now. The predictions suggest a future shaped more by practicality and technology than luxury or tradition.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mohamedalaya
Joe Lombardi
That’s the vision many Americans have for the year 2065.

Among the most striking forecasts: Twenty-five percent of respondents said they expect to rent for life, and only 35 percent of non-homeowners believe they’ll ever own property. 

As for the price tag? The average home is expected to cost more than $680,000 — about $270,000 higher than today’s average.

Retirement is also seen as increasingly out of reach. 

A quarter of those surveyed said they don’t think retiring will be financially possible, while nearly half of Gen Z respondents (people born between 1997 and 2012) believe retirement won’t be an option at all. 

The estimated amount needed to retire comfortably in 2065? A jaw-dropping $3.5 million.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of LevLane, the poll reveals how younger generations are anticipating — and bracing for — sweeping shifts in financial security, technology, and lifestyle. Many expect the future to feature:

  • A 30-hour workweek (rather than two-day weeks some tech leaders predict)
  • A world fully reliant on digital currency and biometric payment systems
  • Smart homes powered by AI
  • Implanted health monitors and robot caregivers

But it’s not all doom and digital gloom. 

When asked how they’d want to spend their golden years, Gen Zers offered a refreshingly grounded vision. Nearly one-third said they’d prioritize family and watching the next generation grow. 

Others dreamed of traveling the world — and beyond — or retiring to hobby farms filled with animals. Some even preferred living off-grid or forming co-living communities with friends.

