Full Wolf Moon To Eclipse Mars In Rare Lunar Event — Here’s When, How To Watch

On the evening of Monday, Jan. 13, the Moon will pass directly in front of Mars, temporarily hiding the planet from view in a stunning display visible across much of the world.

When To Watch

The Full Wolf Moon will reach peak fullness at 5:27 p.m. EST on Jan. 13. Shortly after, the occultation of Mars will begin. The exact timing of the event depends on your location:

In the continental United States, most regions will see the occultation occur between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time.

Parts of Canada, Mexico, and Africa will also experience this rare alignment.

For the best views, head to an area with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon.

What’s A Wolf Moon?

January’s full Moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon, a name popularized by the Maine Farmers’ Almanac in the 1930s.

It reflects Native American traditions of wolves howling during the coldest, snowiest nights of winter.

European cultures also have names for this lunar phase, including the Ice Moon, the Old Moon, and the Moon After Yule.

These names reflect the Moon’s significance across diverse traditions and histories.

Viewing Tips

Plan Ahead: The Moon will shine brightly, so choose a location away from city lights to reduce glare.

No Telescope? No Problem: While binoculars or a telescope can enhance the view, both the Full Moon and Mars are visible to the naked eye.

Capture The Moment: Use a smartphone or camera to photograph the Moon as it passes in front of Mars and share your snapshots with fellow skywatchers.

