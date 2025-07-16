Fugitive Wanted On Several Warrants Apprehended In NY, Police Say

The arrest was made early Tuesday morning, July 15, when officers recognized Rebecca Austin around 12:05 a.m. in the 400 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the city's police department said on Wednesday, July 16.

Police say they were already familiar with Austin from a previous investigation in which she allegedly used a false identity.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that Austin was wanted on several outstanding warrants from multiple jurisdictions:

A probation warrant out of Greene County;

Two failure to appear warrants related to felony drug possession charges (second- and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance) out of Catskill;

A larceny warrant from Catskill;

A failure to appear warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office;

An outstanding charge of criminal impersonation from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Austin was taken into custody without incident and later transported to the Village of Catskill Police Department, where she was processed on her warrants and held. Additional charges are pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.