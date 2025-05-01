UDel Grad Student, 24, Killed By Fugitive Fleeing Cops In U-Haul Van, Police Say

Gordon Turner, 22, of New Castle, DE was arrested and is facing multiple charges in the Monday, April 29 crash that left Marina Vasconcelos, of Northeast, MD, dead, police said in a news release Thursday, May 1.

Last summer, Vasconcelos announced that she had gotten engaged while in Cape May, NJ. According to LinkedIn, she was a third-year Ph.D. candidate at UDel pursuing a doctorate in biochemistry. She had been working on characterizing the O-GlcNAcylation modification on NOD2, her LinkedIn bio says. She graduated from York College of Pennsylvania with her Bachelors in chemistry and a minor in biology and Spanish.

Police say they had been alerted earlier that day about a stolen U-Haul van spotted on South Main Street, and later found the van unoccupied in a shopping center on the 200 block of East Main Street. The van had been due back on March 18, and was reported as unauthorized, according to police.

When Turner and a passenger returned to the van, police moved in to arrest them. Turner got into the driver’s seat, “evaded capture by driving over a curb, striking a police vehicle, and fleeing onto East Main Street at a high rate of speed,” police said. Officers did not pursue the van, and stayed in the shopping center.

As Turner sped westbound on East Main Street, he lost control of the van just past Haines Street, police said. He struck two pedestrians, including Vasconcelos, on the north side of the road, then hit multiple parked cars — including one vehicle with four people inside and another with one occupant.

The van came to a stop near Center Street, in front of the Post Office. During the chain-reaction crash, a third pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a parked vehicle that was pushed during the impact.

Emergency calls flooded the Newark Police Communications Center, and officers rushed to the scene.

Vasconcelos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She was a University of Delaware graduate student.

The second pedestrian — also a 24-year-old University of Delaware graduate student — was seriously hurt. First responders from the Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company, the University of Delaware Emergency Care Unit, Christiana Fire Company, and New Castle County Paramedics helped treat her before she was taken to the hospital. She remains in stable condition.

Turner was taken to a hospital, evaluated, and then released into police custody. The passenger was detained but has not been charged, police said.

East Main Street was closed for five hours while investigators processed the scene. The Newark Police Traffic Unit was assisted by University of Delaware Police, Fire Police, and DelDOT.

The U-Haul was towed to police headquarters. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found a handgun inside, police said.

Turner faces the following two counts of murder murder, first-degree assault, drug offenses, and more. Turner is a fugitive wanted by agencies in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, police added.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Jon Lee at (302) 366-7100 ext. 3462 or jlee@newark.de.us. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Newark Police Department’s tips page. Footage of the incident can be uploaded through their evidence portal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.