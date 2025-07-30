From Murders To Kidnapping: PA Couple’s Deadly Rampage Ends In Prison Sentences

Cortland Rogers, 31, pleaded guilty earlier this year to two counts of first-degree murder for the execution-style slayings of Kevin Williford and Judy Hunter in Waynesburg on Feb. 1, 2022, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday. A Greene County judge sentenced him in February to two mandatory life terms plus a concurrent 15-to-60-year sentence for kidnapping and assaulting two additional victims.

Now, Shawna Smith, 26, of Waynesburg, has pleaded guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, and conspiracy for a Feb. 14, 2022, incident at a Waynesburg home. She also admitted to tampering with evidence and obstruction for helping cover up Rogers’ double murder days earlier by concealing shell casings, Sunday announced.

Per a plea agreement, Smith will serve 10 to 20 years in state prison.

“This defendant was involved in a series of violent acts that terrorized this community,” Sunday said. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of the investigators and prosecutors, both defendants have been held accountable for the devastation they caused. We hope these resolutions provide a measure of justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

Rogers and Smith stormed Williford and Hunter’s home demanding money before Rogers shot both victims to silence witnesses, investigators said . Their bodies were found two weeks later—the same day Rogers and Smith lured a man and woman to another home, held them captive at gunpoint for hours, and brutally assaulted the female victim by punching, kicking, and stomping her.

The Waynesburg Borough Police Department led the investigation. Senior Deputy Attorneys General Kara M. Rice and Alicia S. Werner prosecuted the cases.

