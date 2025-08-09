From Lily to Frances: ‘Modern Family’ Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Debuts Music Career With EP

After spending nearly a decade on screen, Anderson made it official this week that she was changing her name as she continues to pursue interests outside of television.

The details were first reported by E! News.

“Frances is actually part of my legal name—it’s my middle name, and it’s after my mom’s old family friend,” she told the outlet. "I thought, one, it was a bit shorter than ‘Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.’ I do have a long, hyphenated last name.”

It also coincides with her transition from screen to music.

"I wanted to switch it up and people to see a new side of me," she added. "And I wanted to create a space specifically just for music."

Anderson became an instant star when she was cast as a 4-year-old on Modern Family to play the adopted daughter of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Mitchell Pritchett and Eric Stonestreet's Cam Tucker.

During the series' incomparable run, Anderson notched three ensemble Screen Actors Guild Award with the sitcom's cast.

According to the E! exclusive, Anderson planned to step back from acting after the show ended in 2020, and she wanted to pursue music — though she has not ruled out a return to film.

