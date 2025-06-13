Fries Meet Pizza In New, Bold Combination: How You Can Try It

Tombstone is releasing its first-ever French Fry Style Crust Pizza, the company said in a news release on Friday, June 13. The pizza will be available with a suggested price of $6.49 at Walmart and select retailers in July.

The pizzas on gluten-free, potato-based crust will be sold in two flavors: Loaded Bacon Cheddar and Chili Cheese.

"We wear our born-in-a-bar heritage with pride – it's not just where we started, it's who we are," said Tombstone brand manager Terry Klein. "Our fans aren't asking for ordinary, and we're not here to play it safe. This new crust is a bold spin on two iconic bar foods – pizza and fries – fueled by what we're hearing from fans and what's trending in culture. It's unexpected and unmistakably Tombstone."

The Loaded Bacon Cheddar version piles on cheddar sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and a smoky bacon-pork belly blend. The Chili Cheese pie is topped with hamburger chili cheese sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, red onion, and parsley.

Tombstone is also offering fans a chance to win a free first taste of the pizza. The brand will begin a sweepstakes on National French Fry Day, which falls on Friday, July 11.

The contest runs through Friday, July 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.