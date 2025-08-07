Friendly’s Recalls Popular Ice Cream Flavor Over Labeling Error

Friendly’s Ice Cream, under parent company DFA Dairy Brands, is voluntarily recalling 324 cartons of Cookies & Cream ice cream due to undeclared wheat and soy allergens.

The product was mistakenly packed in Friendly’s Vanilla Bean containers — creating a labeling mismatch that could pose serious health risks for individuals with allergies.

The recalled ice cream was distributed to retail locations in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania via a single distribution center, UNFI. Each affected carton is 48 fluid ounces, with a Cookies & Cream lid but a Vanilla Bean carton, and a “best by” date of Nov. 26, 2025 marked on the lid.

Because the Vanilla Bean container does not declare the soy and wheat content of Cookies & Cream, the labeling error creates a potential for dangerous allergic reactions. Fortunately, no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

According to the company, no other Friendly’s products are affected.

Consumers who purchased the mislabeled item are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions about the recall can be directed to Friendly’s customer support at 800-587-2259, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

This recall was issued with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.