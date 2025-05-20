Friend Charged With Giving Alcohol To Fan Who Fell 21 Feet At PNC Park: Court Docs (Updates)

Ethan Harrison Kirkwood is charged with two Misdemeanor Selling or Furnishing Liquor or Malt or Brewed Beverage offenses after allegedly buying alcohol for 20-year-old Kavan Markwood, who fell from the right-field bleachers near the Clemente Wall on Tuesday, April 30, court records show.

📹 Surveillance Footage, Timeline Detailed In Complaint

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, surveillance video shows Kirkwood purchasing two 24-ounce cans of Miller Lite at a concession kiosk at 6:56 p.m., then walking away with Markwood and two women. Later footage shows both Markwood and Kirkwood holding cans of beer.

Kirkwood allegedly made a second purchase around 7:15 p.m., and a final one at 8:10 p.m. Just minutes later, fans were seen reacting in horror as Markwood’s fall was witnessed.

At 8:49 p.m., Kirkwood is seen handing a can to one of the women, who discards it, then jumping the railing onto the field to help his injured friend, police wrote.

Markwood’s girlfriend told police he had "not been drinking before arriving" at the stadium and consumed only two beers inside.

🏥 Doctors: Markwood Survived Injuries Few Walk Away From

Markwood was hospitalized in critical condition after the fall. He suffered extensive trauma, including injuries to his skull, brain, spine, ribs, and lungs, according to Allegheny General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Al Philp.

“Falling from 21 feet, a large number of people don’t survive, much less progress to the point where they can get out of the hospital and into rehab so quickly,” Philp said during a press briefing on May 7.

Markwood is now out of intensive care, off a breathing machine, and receiving physical therapy. His sister, Taryn Markwood, told reporters:

“Kavan has always been full of surprises and we are thrilled to see him making excellent progress every day. I’m very grateful that I have him still.”

⚖️ Court: Preliminary Hearing Set For June

Kirkwood has not yet been arrested but has been summoned to appear in court. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Jeffrey L. Manning at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

🗣 Pirates: “Our Focus Remains On Kavan”

Pirates Senior VP of Communications Brian Warecki declined to comment on the charges but said in a statement:

“Kavan, his family and his friends have been through a lot. Our focus remains on supporting Kavan on his road to recovery following this tragic accident. We are all rooting for him.”

An internal team review confirmed Markwood consumed two alcoholic beverages during the game. The group he was with bought a total of seven drinks.

