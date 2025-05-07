Freezer Fire Sparks At Stop & Shop In Hudson Valley

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 5 at the Stop & Shop on Brotherhood Plaza Drive in Washingtonville, according to the Washingtonville Fire Department.

Crews from Washingtonville, Salisbury Mills, and Vails Gate Fire Departments were dispatched to the store for a report of an appliance fire.

When units arrived, they found a small fire on the outside of a freezer located in the back storage area of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly, and only minimal damage was reported.

All units cleared the scene after operating for just over an hour.

