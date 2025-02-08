A Few Clouds 33°

Free Nuggets Offer Coming To Tristate Chick-fil-A Restaurants: Here’s When

Chick-fil-A is offering customers in the tristate area a free five-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets entrée through its mobile app for a limited time.

The promotion runs from Monday, Feb. 10, through Saturday, Feb. 15, at participating locations. Customers can redeem the offer by logging into the Chick-fil-A App and selecting the reward.

“We invite our neighbors to join us for some delicious Nuggets—on us,” said Ellie Kim, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A 42nd & Madison In-Line. “It’s our way of saying thank you and celebrating the spirit of togetherness that makes this community so special.”

The offer is limited to one per person, per Chick-fil-A One account.

 Restaurant hours may vary, and customers are encouraged to check with their local Chick-fil-A for details.

To find a participating location, visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.

