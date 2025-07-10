Free Cones Coming To Friendly’s Over These 3 Days

Friendly’s is celebrating its milestone anniversary and National Ice Cream Day with a weekend-long celebration that includes free ice cream and other limited-time offers.

The three-day event runs Friday, July 18 through Sunday, July 20, a stretch that covers Friendly’s Founders Day and the ice cream holiday.

Here’s what’s on the table:

• Free Cone or Dish on July 20 — Friendly’s Fan Club Rewards members can score one small cone or dish of ice cream free of charge at participating locations.

• 90-Cent Ice Cream for Everyone — Guests who aren’t members can get a single scoop for 90 cents all weekend, both in-store and to-go.

• Anniversary Sunglasses Giveaway — The first 90 guests on Friday, July 18 will receive a pair of commemorative 90th-anniversary shades.

• Mini Scoop Collection — A trio of fan-favorite flavors served in mini sugar cones will be available while supplies last.

The chain also plans to offer a “Birthday in a Bag” kit — party gear that includes Conehead sundae hats and themed games — to customers who purchase a 100-ounce Friendly’s sheet cake.

“We’re turning 90 the only way we know how – with sweet surprises, unbeatable value, and ice cream for everyone,” said Dawn Petite, President of Friendly’s Restaurants. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you to generations of families who’ve made Friendly’s part of their story.”

