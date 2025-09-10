Fox News Shakeup: Network Cancels Long-Running Show, Adds Pair Of New Programs

The lineup changes come amid intensified competition across cable and streaming and an election cycle that continues to reshape weekend news priorities.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10, Fox News confirmed it canceled "MediaBuzz," the network’s long-running media analysis show, and detailed a broader weekend shuffle.

The moves include a new two-hour block for McEnany and a Sunday hour hosted in rotation by Doocy and Heinrich.

What’s New

"Saturday in America": McEnany, age 37, a former White House press secretary late in President Trump's first term, will host from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

"The Sunday Briefing": Doocy, age 38, and Heinrich, age 36, will rotate hosting at 11 a.m. Sundays. Doocy is Fox News' White House correspondent. Heinrich is a senior correspondent for the network.

The network also named Griff Jenkins to "Fox & Friends Weekend" and tapped Johnny Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren as permanent hosts of "The Big Weekend Show."

"MediaBuzz" host Howard Kurtz, who came to Fox News from CNN in 2013, will remain with the network as a political media analyst. He will continue to host the Media BuzzMeter podcast, contribute on-air, and write for Fox News Digital.

The changes take effect Saturday, Sept. 20.

The end of "MediaBuzz" marks the exit of the last dedicated media-criticism show on cable news, following CNN’s earlier cancellation of "Reliable Sources."

Since joining the network in 2009, Doocy has covered every major election, including serving as an embedded political reporter during the 2020 Biden presidential campaign. He became a White House correspondent in 2021 and was elevated to senior White House correspondent in 2024.

McEnany will remain a co-host on the weekday hit ensemble program "Outnumbered" at noon. It averages nearly two million viewers and occasionally outpaces "The View" on ABC.

McEnany joined FNC as a commentator in March 2021. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and earned an undergraduate degree in international relations from Georgetown University and studied at Oxford University, St Edmund Hall.

Heinrich joined the network in 2018 and reported from the 2020 campaign trail, covering the presidential race. In 2021, she was named a Congressional correspondent before being elevated to White House correspondent later that year and named senior White House correspondent in 2024.

She is on the board of the White House Correspondents Association and was elected to an at-large seat in which she will serve as president for the 2027-2028 term.

Fox News remains the top-rated cable news network for the summer and for August 2025, despite year-over-year audience declines that mirror broader industry trends. "The Five" continues to be cable news’ most-watched program.

“As we expand and innovate our weekend programing, we are proud to bring our audience unrivaled depth and expertise," Fox News Media President and executive editor Jay Wallace said. "This new dynamic roster underscores our continued commitment to delivering incomparable coverage, reinforcing Fox News Media as the leader in both news and opinion content.

"For more than a decade, Howie Kurtz has served as the lead authority for media coverage in cable news and we look forward to continuing his smart analysis across our programming.”

The weekend refresh signals a shift toward politics-forward programming and marquee talent to stabilize viewership and extend audience habits into Saturdays and Sundays.

